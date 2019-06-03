8 Great Gift Ideas for Father’s Day 2019
Father’s Day this year is June 16, 2019!
If you’re struggling to think good ideas for gifts to get your dad this Father’s Day, here are some of the most popular gifts to get for your good ol’ dad in 2019.
- A smart doorbell. Like a Ring ($100 on Amazon). For the security-concerned father.
- Wireless Headphones. This has been a favorite gift for dads for a few years now. If your dad still doesn’t have a pair, look into digging into your wallet to get him a nice pair.
- A Record player/Turntable. This one kept coming up in my searches for 2019 dad gifts. Perfect for your dad to listen to his record collection. Vinyl record players have made a huge comeback in the past few months and they’re making them really nice now,
- A smart speaker. Like an Amazon Echo. It’s 2019. If your dad doesn’t have one of these by now, you need to get him caught up with the times. He’ll love it.
- Charging mat. This is for the tech-y dad that’s always concerned with keeping his devices charged. This way he won’t have to fiddle with wires and USB cords. Just pop it on the mat and it’s charging!
- Amazon Firestick. To make his TV experience easier and more manageable. I got my dad one of these for Christmas three years ago and he still loves it.
- BBQ sauce gift set. No, not Kraft BBQ sauce. The real deal that comes in subscription packages and gift sets. Put your dad to work this grilling season!
- An “Ask Your Mother” T-shirt. ‘Nuff said.