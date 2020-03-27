Local Coronavirus Updates 3/27

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 9 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown

Rescheduling the upcoming primary election to June 2 so Pennsylvania can focus on fighting the spread of #COVID19. NEW DEADLINES:

📋 May 18 to register to vote: https://t.co/QQh46hPu76.

📬 May 26 to sign up to vote by mail ballot: https://t.co/RRNyjE0ztr. pic.twitter.com/Vn93YGC9ms — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) March 27, 2020

The Department of Homeland Security @DHSgov has postponed the enforcement date for REAL ID from October 1, 2020, to October 1, 2021, in response to #COVID19 and the national emergency declaration. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/Dm9pyiAjxj pic.twitter.com/LHTdwX7kZE — PA Department of Transportation (@PennDOTNews) March 27, 2020

CHARTER BUS CO. SUSPENDING TRAVEL IN AND OUT OF NYC:

The charter bus company announced Thursday that all travel in and out of New York City will be suspended, following a petition signed by hundreds to end arrivals in State College. From @marley_parish: https://t.co/00cKW59Q5H — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) March 26, 2020

Mask-making volunteer group formed:

The effort is supplying masks to Centre Region home health workers, nursing home care givers and some clinical medical professionals such as family clinics. From @TheHollyRiddle: https://t.co/rpfmPCliFg — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) March 27, 2020

Drive-Thru testing at Mt. Nittany Health:

Mount Nittany Health (@MountNittany) starts up a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in State College, by appointment. @ByJoshMoyer has details: https://t.co/4Ku2tC0okW — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) March 26, 2020

Wold Admin. to buy $50 million worth of medical equipment:

.@GovernorTomWolf announced his administration will spend up to $50 million in transferred state funding to buy medical equipment and supplies for hospitals, nursing homes and emergency workers to help fight the #coronavirus in PA.https://t.co/ZAVA2ut0Za pic.twitter.com/xSTuxQ1dXD — 6 News (@WJACTV) March 26, 2020

Penn State to cover employee salaries:

Penn State to cover all employee and student worker salaries through April 30 — Decision provides time for University to assess and develop future strategies to mitigate financial impacts for employees and community. https://t.co/PxbTg70A2Q — Penn State (@penn_state) March 26, 2020

[/vc_column_text][/vc_column][/vc_row]