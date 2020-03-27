LISTEN

Local Coronavirus Updates 3/27

Local Coronavirus Updates 3/27
No Response Permalink

Local Coronavirus Updates 3/27

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 9 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown

CHARTER BUS CO. SUSPENDING TRAVEL IN AND OUT OF NYC:

Mask-making volunteer group formed:

Drive-Thru testing at Mt. Nittany Health:

Wold Admin. to buy $50 million worth of medical equipment:

Penn State to cover employee salaries:

[/vc_column_text][/vc_column][/vc_row]

About the author

austyn3WZ austyn More posts by this author
, , , ,
Permalink

Related Posts

Leave a comment

POST COMMENT