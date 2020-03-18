Have a Watch Party Together, But Apart With Netflix Party!

Netflix and chill?

This is AWESOME! Netflix is coming through for its users who want to have a watch party together, but apart!

To help us stay within the restrictions of social distancing, Netflix just rolled out “Netflix Party”, which allows you to stream any Netflix content that’s synced up with anyone in the world.

It’s really easy:

Make sure you have a Google Chrome browser Go to NetflixParty.com and install the program. Open a video in Netflix using its WEBSITE Create your party by clicking the “NP” button next to your address bar Click “Start Party”, and copy and paste the given URL. Send it to anyone you want to watch with If you want to join a Netflix Party, click on the party URL, then click on the NP button next to the address bar. You’ll be directed to your party

Happy watching!!