6 Movies to Look Forward to in 2020

There’s no doubt about it: 2019 has been a huge year for for movies, with movies like Avengers: Endgame, Rocketman, Toy Story 4, live-action Aladdin and The Lion King. And even still yet to come at the tail-end of the year, the cinematic production of the musical Cats, a reboot of Charlie’s Angels, Maleficent, Frozen 2, and the promisingly wholesome biopic of Fred Rogers A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, all of which dropped their previews fairly recently.

Note that these are mainly sequels, reboots and remakes, as movies such as those have been the bulk of cinematic productions in the past few years or so. I, for one, would like to see more original, new ideas coming from Hollywood. But that’s not to say that the movies coming in 2020 shouldn’t be something to look forward to. Here’s a list of some of the most anticipated movies hitting theaters next year.

1. MULAN (March 27, 2020) Another live-action re-imagining, adapted from the original Mulan, another 90’s favorite from the Disney renaissance. See Trailer here.

2. ONWARD (March 6, 2020) – Ah! Finally something fresh from Disney/Pixar! Enter a modernized fantasy/fairytale world with two troll(?) brothers as played by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt!

3. BLACK WIDOW (May 1, 2020) – We fell in love with this totally kick-ass heroine played by Scarlett Johansenn in the Avengers franchise. Now it’s time to see how Natasha Romanova came to become Black Widow in this prequel film from Marvel.

4. TOP GUN MAVERICK (June 26, 2020)

5. GHOSTBUSTERS 2020 (July 10, 2020) Who you gonna call?? Ghostbusters!! (Back to guys this time) The cast includes Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard from Stranger Things, and even original cast members like Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, and maybe even Bill Murray!! Fingers crossed!

6. COMING 2 AMERICA (August 7, 2020) – 32(!!!) years after Coming to America, Eddie Murphy as Prince Akeem of Zamunda is, well, coming back to America in the sequel of one of the most popular cult-favorite comedies of the 80’s.

Which movies are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments!