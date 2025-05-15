Grill Master Giveaway OFFICIAL RULES
- Eligibility and Limitations:
- No purchase necessary for participation. Odds of winning will depend on the number of qualified entries.
- Participants must be 18 or older at the time of entry.
- Contest is open to Pennsylvania residents only who hold a valid article of state identification.
- Only one winner or qualifier per family or household throughout the duration of this contest.
- Employees of Seven Mountains Media, its advertising agencies, their affiliates, representatives, and members of the immediate family of any such persons are ineligible to enter/win a contest. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents, and grandchildren, whether as “in-laws,” or by current or past marriage(s), remarriage(s), adoption, cohabitation or other family extension, and any other persons residing at the same household whether or not related.
- The decision of Seven Mountains Media regarding participants and winners is absolutely final.
- Dates & Duration:
Contest will begin on Monday, May 19th 2025 and continue through Saturday, June 7th 2025. There will be up to 1 gift card winner/grill qualifier per weekday day.
- Location:
Grill Master Giveaway is to be played on 3WZ and gift card winners/grill qualifiers will be selected on air ONLY. One person will be selected to win the grand prize grill via a reverse drawing at the Pennwood Home and Hearth BBQ Fest on Saturday, June 7th 2025. You must be present to win the grill.
- Indemnification:
All participants will be considered contestants of the Grill Master Giveaway and will absolve Seven Mountains Media, its agencies, affiliates, sponsors or representatives of any liability, financial or otherwise arising from participation in Grill Master Giveaway promotional contest.
- Value/Prize(s):
Gift card winners/grill qualifiers will be awarded 1 time per weekday day. The prize(s) that may be awarded to the eligible winner(s) are not transferable, exchangeable for any other prize or cash and are legally not available for resale. All prizes must be claimed at the Pennwood Home and Hearth BBQ Fest on Saturday, June 7th 2025. Winners must sign a release and may be required to present a valid government-issued photo ID prior to receiving their prize. Seven Mountains Media is not responsible for the failure or tardiness of prizes delivered via US Postal Service. If a winner cannot be contacted or is disqualified for any reason, Seven Mountains Media reserves the right to determine an alternate winner or not to award that winner’s prize.
- Publicity:
By participating, all participants and winner(s) grant Seven Mountains Media exclusive permission to use their names, characters, photographs, voices, videotape, and likenesses in connection with promotion of this and other contests and waive any claims to royalty, right, or remuneration for such use. By participating in any Seven Mountains Media contest, participants agree that Seven Mountains Media may disclose personal information obtained from participants in the Contest to third parties and use such information for marketing and other purposes.
- Conduct, Decisions and How to Play:
- Contest will begin on Monday, May 19th 2025 and will run through Saturday, June 7th 2025.
- Listeners will be encouraged to listen to The Jerry Valeri Show in the weekdays 6-10am to qualify for the grill and win a gift card.
-
- Up to 1 gift card winner/grill qualifier per weekday day during the contest timeline.
- All qualifiers must be present at the Pennwood Home and Hearth BBQ Fest on Saturday, June 7th 2025 in order to be eligible for the grill.
- Persons who violate any rule, gain unfair advantage in participating in the Contest, or obtain winner status using fraudulent means will be disqualified.
- Unsportsmanlike, disruptive, annoying, harassing or threatening behavior is prohibited.
- Seven Mountains Media will interpret these rules and resolve any disputes, conflicting claims or ambiguities concerning the rules or the Contest.
- Any attempt by an entrant or any other individual to deliberately circumvent, disrupt, damage or undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made, Seven Mountains Media reserves the right to seek civil and/or criminal prosecution and/or damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law.
- All decisions made by Seven Mountains Media are final.
8. Changes or Modifications:
Changes or modifications to contest rules may be enacted at any time and will be displayed at 3WZ.com prior to becoming effective.