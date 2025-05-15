Grill Master Giveaway

You could win a brand new Primo X-Large All in One Grill! This is the only USA made ceramic grill!

Listen to The Jerry Valeri Show weekdays 6-10am for a chance to win a gift card from Pennwood Home and Hearth and qualify for a chance to win the grill. 

Then, join us at Pennwood Home and Hearth for the BBQ Fest on Saturday, June 7th from 9am-3pm to benefit the Pleasant Gap Fire Company!

Jerry will announce the grand prize winner and we’ll celebrate with barbeque, music and more!

***Qualifiers MUST be present at the BBQ Fest in order to qualify for the giveaway. We will announce the winner via a reverse drawing at the BBQ Fest.

