Seven Mountains Bracket Bonanaz

“SEVEN MOUNTAINS BRACKET BONANZA” OFFICIAL RULES

Eligibility and Limitations:

Participants must be 18 years of age or older when the contest begins on 03/17/2025. No purchase necessary for participation. Odds of winning are 1 in “However many people choose to participate.”



Employees of 7 Mountains Media, participating sponsors and their advertising agencies, employees of other radio or television stations, and members of the immediate family of any such persons are not eligible to participate and win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents, and grandchildren, whether as “in-laws,” or by current or past marriage(s), remarriage(s), adoption, co-habitation or other family extension, and any other persons residing at the same household whether or not related.

Current college-enrolled student athletes are not eligible to participate nor aid any entrants.

Only one winner per household throughout the duration of this contest.

7 Mountains Media reserves the right to make rule, contest or date changes at any time.

The decision of 7 Mountains Media regarding participants and winners is absolutely final.

Contest is open to Pennsylvania Residents only who hold a valid article of state identification.

Prizes not claimed within 30 days of prize being electronically sent will be forfeited.

Dates & Duration:

Contest will begin on 03/17/2025 and continue through 04/07/2025. There will be only one (1) winner throughout the duration of the contest.

Location:

“ Seven Mountains Bracket Bonanza ” is to be played ONLY at 7MMSPORTS.COM.

Indemnification:

All participants will be considered contestants of the “ Seven Mountains Bracket Bonanza ” and will hold 7 Mountains Media free from liability of any kind to person or property arising from participation in “ Seven Mountains Bracket Bonanza ” promotional contest.

Value/Prize(s):

Winner will be contacted and announced on air on 04/08/2025. In the event of a tie, there will be a random drawing to choose a winner. The prize will be tickets to all Penn State Men’s Basketball home games for the 2025-2026 season at the Bryce Jordan Center only and will be officially sent electronically prior to the first scheduled game. The prize(s) that may be awarded to the eligible winner(s) are not transferable, or exchangeable for any other prize. All prizes must be redeemed from 7 Mountains Media within thirty (30) days of the contest end date, unless otherwise stated in the contest’s official rules. Certain prizes are date specific and the winner or winners must be available on the dates specified. 7 Mountains Media disclaims all liability for any delays, mis-delivered, loss, or failure in the delivery of any prize requested to be sent by mail. If a winner cannot be contacted or is disqualified for any reason, 7 Mountains Media reserves the right to determine an alternate winner or not to award that winner’s prize, in its sole discretion. Prizes must be claimed by winner after presented proper legal identification.

Publicity:

By participating, all participants and winner(s) grant 7 Mountains Media exclusive permission to use their names, characters, photographs, voices, videotape, and likenesses in connection with promotion of this and other contests and waive any claims to royalty, right, or remuneration for such use. By participating in any 7 Mountains Media contest, participants agree that 7 Mountains Media may disclose personal information obtained from participants in the Contest to third parties and use such information for marketing and other purposes.

7.Conduct, Decisions and How to Play:

Contest will begin on 03/17/2025 and run through 04/07/2025.

Listeners will be encouraged to visit 7MMSPORTS.COM to complete their bracket for the contest.

Participants must fill out their predictions between 03/17/25 through 03/20/25 at the beginning of the first in-tournament game for the Men’s Basketball Tournament.

There will be only one (1) winner throughout the duration of the contest timeline. In the event of a tie, there will be a random drawing to choose a winner.

The prize will be tickets to all Penn State Men’s Basketball home games for the 2025-2026 season at the Bryce Jordan Center only and will be officially sent electronically prior to the first scheduled game.

Persons who violate any rule, gain unfair advantage in participating in the Contest, or obtain winner status using fraudulent means will be disqualified.

Unsportsmanlike, disruptive, annoying, harassing or threatening behavior is prohibited.

7 Mountains Media will interpret these rules and resolve any disputes, conflicting claims or ambiguities concerning the rules or the Contest.

Any attempt by an entrant or any other individual to deliberately circumvent, disrupt, damage or undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made, 7 Mountains Media reserves the right to seek civil and/or criminal prosecution and/or damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law.

In the event of a tie between multiple participants, a random drawing will occur to determine the winner.

Any digital fraud will be grounds for immediate disqualification and the decision of the station is final.

All decisions will be made by 7 Mountains Media and are final.

Changes or Modifications:

Changes or modifications to contest rules may be made at any time and will be displayed at 7MMSPORTS.COM prior to becoming effective.

Promotion

This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with the NCAA or any participating colleges or universities, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or any other social media platform. By submission of an entry, you release Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and any other social media platform from any responsibility or liability related to the Promotion. You are providing entry information to one or more of the Promotion Entities and not to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or any other social media platform.