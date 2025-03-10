Seven Mountains Bracket Bonanaz

Seven Mountains Bracket Bonanza is HERE!

  • WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS TO EVERY PENN STATE MEN’S BASKETBALL HOME GAME IN THE BRYCE JORDAN CENTER FOR THE 2025-2026 SEASON!!!!!!!
  • Fill out a bracket from March 17th until March 20th at 10am! 
    • Then, watch how your bracket unfolds throughout the 63 games of the Men’s Basketball College Tournament!
  • Check back on the 7 Mountains Sports Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter/X pages weekly for updates on how you and every other competitor are doing on the Top 5 Leaderboard!
    • See which station reigns supreme at the top of the charts! 

CLICK HERE TO BEGIN YOUR SEVEN MOUNTAINS BRACKET BONANZA JOURNEY!

