- Some trendy dry shampoo brands have been recalled for elevated levels of a cancer-causing chemical.
New Jersey company Unilever has issued a voluntary recall for dry shampoo aerosol products produced before October 2021 from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé due to potentially elevated levels of Benzene.
The Company’s announcement reports that Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin, and can result in cancers, including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow, and blood disorders that can be life-threatening…
- Dove Dry Shampoo Volume and Fullness
- Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh Coconut
- Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh and Floral
- Dove Dry Shampoo Ultra Clean
- Dove Dry Shampoo Invisible
- Dove Dry Shampoo Detox and Purify
- Dove Dry Shampoo Clarifying Charcoal
- Dove Dry Shampoo Go Active
- Nexxus Dry Shampoo Refreshing Mist
- Nexxus Inergy Foam Shampoo
- Suave Dry Shampoo Hair Refresher
- Suave Professionals Dry Shampoo Refresh and Revive
- Tresemme Dry Shampoo Volumizing
- Tresemme Dry Shampoo Fresh and Clean
- Tresemme Pro Pure Dry Shampoo
- Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Dry Shampoo
- Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Volumizing Dry Shampoo
- Bed Head Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo
- Bed Head Rockaholic Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo
The recalled dry shampoo was distributed nationwide, and retailers have been notified to remove it from shelves. A complete list of products, UPCs, and lot codes can be found here.
Consumers should stop using the affected aerosol dry shampoo products and visit UnileverRecall.com for instructions on receiving reimbursement for eligible products. If consumers have further questions, they may contact Unilever U.S. by calling (877) 270-7412, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.
