Some trendy dry shampoo brands have been recalled for elevated levels of a cancer-causing chemical.

New Jersey company Unilever has issued a voluntary recall for dry shampoo aerosol products produced before October 2021 from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé due to potentially elevated levels of Benzene.

The Company’s announcement reports that Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin, and can result in cancers, including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow, and blood disorders that can be life-threatening…

Dove Dry Shampoo Volume and Fullness

Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh Coconut

Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh and Floral

Dove Dry Shampoo Ultra Clean

Dove Dry Shampoo Invisible

Dove Dry Shampoo Detox and Purify

Dove Dry Shampoo Clarifying Charcoal

Dove Dry Shampoo Go Active

Nexxus Dry Shampoo Refreshing Mist

Nexxus Inergy Foam Shampoo

Suave Dry Shampoo Hair Refresher

Suave Professionals Dry Shampoo Refresh and Revive

Tresemme Dry Shampoo Volumizing

Tresemme Dry Shampoo Fresh and Clean

Tresemme Pro Pure Dry Shampoo

Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Dry Shampoo

Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Volumizing Dry Shampoo

Bed Head Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo

Bed Head Rockaholic Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo

The recalled dry shampoo was distributed nationwide, and retailers have been notified to remove it from shelves. A complete list of products, UPCs, and lot codes can be found here.

Consumers should stop using the affected aerosol dry shampoo products and visit UnileverRecall.com for instructions on receiving reimbursement for eligible products. If consumers have further questions, they may contact Unilever U.S. by calling (877) 270-7412, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.