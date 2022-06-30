College Township has announced a portion of Pike Street between Mount Nittany Road and Dale Street in the Village of Lemont will be closed for two weeks beginning on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

The closure is needed to accommodate the more intensive construction work as part of Phase 2 of the ongoing Pike Street Traffic Calming and Accessibility Project.

“Commuters can use a detour utilizing Mount Nittany Road and Berry and Dale Streets during this temporary closure. The existing one-way traffic pattern will continue on the open segments of Pike Street, with traffic continuing to flow in a general northeast direction from Elmwood Street toward East College Avenue. Access to Schrek Alley and driveways will remain open.”

All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Phase 2 construction includes curbing, stormwater upgrades, delineated parallel parking, curb ramps, and an entire sidewalk along both sides of Pike Street from the intersection with Elmwood Street to Dale Street.

Sign-up to receive notifications and alerts by clicking the Stay Informed link on the

website and registering to receive direct SMS messages or emails through the Notify Me system.