We will never understand how people can walk away from pets leaving them to starve to death.

Pets Come First (PCF) received a call about a mom beagle, five puppies, and a cat left at a vacated home.

All were transported to the shelter and will be available soon for homes. Puppies are about four months old. Thanks to the PA State Police Rockview for their assistance! PCF

PCF has turned to the community for financial donations to help the deserted puppies, their mother, and a cat with any medical conditions that may arise. Please make your donation HERE.

This picture shows the distress the mother was experiencing at the time of rescue.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we hope it ends with the previous owner being charged to the fullest extent of the law.

Yes, giving up a pet is probably embarrassing, but there’s help. Shelters want the best for the pet if it can’t be with you for whatever reason. The more information you give them about the pet, the faster they can find their way into another home. While it may be awkward, shelters do not want people dumping pets leaving them to fend for themselves. Sure, they may ask for a donation, but they will not turn the pet away if that’s not possible.

PCF is located at 2451 General Potter Highway Centre Hall and is open to the public Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 pm. They are accepting applications for the deserted animals and are scheduling appointments with pre-approved adopters. You can fill out an application HERE.

Pets Come First is a nonprofit, non-euthanasia animal shelter committed to caring for animals of central Pennsylvania and supporting the local community. Pets Come First works closely with other local rescues, clinics, and pet food pantries to support community cat “trap and release” programs and low-cost spay and neuter programs to combat the root cause of pet overpopulation.