We hope the weather cooperates because this supermoon should be spectacular over rising over Happy Valley!

The Full Strawberry Supermoon will burst into the sky on Tuesday, June 14th. This full Moon will appear bigger and brighter and look full to the naked eye for about three days. It’s the first of 2 supermoons to cross the sky this summer.

Almanic.com tells us a supermoon is any full moon at a distance of at least 90% of perigee (the point at which the Moon is closest to Earth). June’s full Moon stands at 222,238.4 miles (357,658 km) away.