You can spell doughnuts this way or that way (donut). We don’t care. We just want to inhale them!

Donuts (or doughnuts) are celebrated on the first Friday in June to honor the Salvation Army Lassies who handed out donuts to American Troops that served during WW1. National Doughnut Appreciation Day is celebrated annually on November 5.

Did you know?

The original donuts didn’t have holes.

The original donuts were raw in the middle.

The name donut comes from the nuts they stuffed in the center to hide the uncooked center.

They poked a hole in the donut to get rid of the gooey center.

The gooey center became the donut hole.

On New Year’s Eve, the German Americans believe that eating a jelly donut will bring good luck for the upcoming year.

The most expensive donut is $100 and is made with edible diamonds and coated in an edible 24K gold leaf.

When donuts were first brought to America, they were called olykoeks which means ‘oily cake’ in Dutch.

Over 10 million donuts are consumed in the U.S. every year.

Canadians eat the most donuts per capita.

22% of people prefer cream-filled donuts.

18% prefer plain or glazed.

12% order chocolate.

9% choose cake or the old-fashioned donut.

9% love the jelly-filled.