Don’t insult someone by saying, “Happy Memorial Day.” Find out the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day here.

So many people confuse Memorial Day with Veterans Day, and we don’t want you to be one of them.

Memorial Day is a day of remembering the men and women who died while serving in the consider it inappropriate to wish someone a “Happy Memorial Day.” For those who lost a loved one, it comes off as you’ve lost the meaning of the holiday. Instead, try something like this: “Enjoy your weekend, but I want you to know that I will be remembering what this holiday is about.”

Veterans Day celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans and is observed in November.

Enjoy your family and friends with a BBQ and hopefully attend a Memorial Day parade, but don’t forget the day’s meaning.

“Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.” –Unknown.