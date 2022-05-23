The first of 2 shipments of desperately needed baby formula has arrived in Indianapolis.

The U.S. Military will bring the next shipment to the Nestlé facility in Breinigsville, PA. This shipment will contain 1.5 million eight-ounce bottles of three separate formulas, including Gerber’s Good Start formulas.

It’s not clear when we will see enough supplies on store shelves.

The company that supplies 48% of baby formula in America shut down plants in February after four babies were hospitalized with bacterial infections resulting in 2 deaths. The FDA then urged consumers not to use the formula. There is no evidence that the baby formula was the cause of the conditions.