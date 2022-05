The first of 2 shipments of desperately needed baby formula has arrived in Indianapolis.

The U.S. Military will bring the next shipment to the NestlĂ© facility in Breinigsville, PA. This shipment will contain 1.5 million eight-ounce bottles of three separate formulas, including Gerber’s Good Start formulas.

It’s not clear when we will see enough supplies on store shelves.

The company that supplies 48% of baby formula in America shut down plants in February after four babies were hospitalized with bacterial infections resulting in 2 deaths. The FDA then urged consumers not to use the formula. There is no evidence that the baby formula was the cause of the conditions.