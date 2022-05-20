The National Weather Service says what appeared to be a relatively quiet end to the week has now turned rather stormy with an increased risk of severe weather.

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE…Today and tonight.

Isolated severe storms are possible this afternoon on the leading edge of a thunderstorm complex. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible which could result in a few instances of short-term flooding, especially in urban areas.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday.

Very warm and humid conditions are expected Saturday. Maximum heat index values are forecast in the low to mid 90s. Be mindful of heat stress impacts given limited heat exposure and acclimation this early in the year.

Isolated severe storms with wind damage and hail will be possible

Sunday afternoon and evening.

A thunderstorm complex will move across central PA today with the potential for severe storms. Summerlike heat and humidity (hottest weather since last summer) will build into the weekend with record challenging or breaking temperatures. Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible Saturday, with more numerous showers and a few strong storms expected on Sunday as a strong cold front moves across the Commonwealth. Conditions dry out to start next week with noticeably cooler temperatures and much lower humidity. [NWS]

Extended NWS Forecast:

Today: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3pm. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and gusty winds. High near 81. South wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms after 11am. High near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: A chance of showers between 8am and 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.