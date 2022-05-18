Are you running low on COVID test kits? Families in Pennsylvania are now eligible for eight free rapid test kits.

On May 17, 2023, the Bidon Administration announced a third round of free COVID tests available at COVIDTests.gov. U.S. households can now order an additional eight free at-home tests at COVIDTests.gov.

The CDC says the highly contagious BA.2.1.21 subvariant of Omicron is now the dominant strain of coronavirus nationwide but thankfully is considered low in Centre County.

What To Do If You Test Positive:

Stay home for at least five days and isolate yourself from others in your home.

Tell your close contacts.

Wear a well-fitting mask when around others. If available, a N95 or KN95 respirator is recommended.

Watch for symptoms. If you have any emergency warning signs, seek emergency care immediately.

Tell your healthcare provider.

Coming Into Contact With Someone Who Has Covid:

People who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 90 days and recovered do not have to quarantine or get tested again if they do not develop new symptoms.

People who develop symptoms again within three months of their first bout of COVID-19 may need to be tested again if there is no other cause identified for their symptoms.

People who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 are not required to quarantine if they are up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and do not have symptoms.

[Information from CDC and COVID.gov]