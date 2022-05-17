Pennsylvania residents receive about four spam calls or texts a day. How annoying, right? Here’s what we can do about it.

According to a new study from time2play:

91% of Americans no longer answer calls from unknown or blocked numbers.

34% have received spam calls after 10PM.

68% have caught a scammer in the act.

71% fear older adults will fall victim to scammers.

1 in 5 people know someone whose identity has been stolen.

21% know someone who’s lost money to scammers (average amount of $3,858).

Illegal and spoofed robocalls are the FCC’s top consumer complaint, and they say they’re committed to doing what they can to protect us from these unpleasant situations. Pennsylvania residents receive the most spam calls per day at 4.4. New Jersey comes in second with 4.3, and Texas is third with 4.1 (See full map here). How and why is this allowed? What can we do about it?

The first thing to do is register on the National Do Not Call Registry. If you received an unwanted call after your number was on the National Registry for 31 days, report it to the FTC.

Consumer Tips to Stop Unwanted Robocalls and Avoid Phone Scams

Don’t answer calls from unknown numbers. If you answer such a call, hang up immediately.

You may not be able to tell right away if an incoming call is spoofed. Be Aware: Caller ID showing a “local” number does not necessarily mean it is a local caller.

If you answer the phone and the caller – or a recording – asks you to hit a button to stop getting the calls, you should hang up. Scammers often use this trick to identify potential targets.

Do not respond to any questions, especially those that can be answered with “Yes.”

Never give out personal information such as account numbers, Social Security numbers, mother’s maiden names, passwords, or other identifying information in response to unexpected calls or if you are at all suspicious.

Everyone is getting spammed, we’re just getting it the most.