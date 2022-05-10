This morning, Jerry talked about surefire ways to accidentally be seen as unprofessional at work. (He would know)

A public speaking expert named John Bowe just shared these four words and phrases that might make people at work think you’re IMMATURE . . . which could have a legit negative effect on your career. Check ’em out . . .

1. Filler words. When you are always saying “um,” “ahh,” like,” “you know,” and other filler words, it can be a problem. Doing it once in a while is natural . . . but if you’re using them so much people notice the pattern, that’s bad.

2. Business jargon. When you use business clichés, it will come off as forced . . . it won’t make you look smart or more professional. Words like “circle back,” “bandwidth,” and “synergy” will probably backfire on you.

3. Asides. If you’re giving a presentation or speaking at a meeting, straying off topic too much comes off unprofessional. So you should avoid saying thing like, “Sorry, I don’t have the data, I’ve been traveling” or making off-topic jokes.

4. Hedging words. You want to seem reasonable and not offend people . . . but when you hedge your opinions with words like “kind of,” “I guess,” “just,” or even “I think,” it shows a lack of confidence and maturity.