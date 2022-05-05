As people become more accustom to dealing with the pandemic, moms may get some extra love this year for Mother’s Day. I’ve put together some of Happy Valley’s most decadent brunches to delight her pallet.

Traditional gifts for mom include flowers and jewelry, but let me tell you a secret, what she really wants is time with her kids and family. A great way to do that is starting the day is with a fancy brunch. As I’m new to the area, I had to ask around for the most popular spots and this is what I was told in no particular order.

If you enjoy a trendy décor with unique cozy seating then this might be the spot for you. Gigi’s describes themselves as this:

Gigi’s is as casual as it is chic, it’s a local farm to table experience capturing the sophisticated yet laid back ideals of southern hospitality. It’s a social gathering place for friends, whether you’re aiming to impress out-of-town guests, linger over a romantic dinner or just want to enjoy a local craft beer in the lounge, come join us at our table.

The OpenTable reservation system says they still space available on Mother’s Day, but after looking at their menu you better hurry. A few of the menu items that speak to me are Bananas Foster French Toast, Cajun Benedict, and the Brunch Cocktails. You can see their full brunch menu here.

Gigi’s is located at 2080 Cato Ave, State College. RSVP at 814-861-3483.

Said to be a State College favorite since 1827. Enjoy local craft beer, unique cocktails, or chose a bottle of wine from their full wine list. This historic restaurant boasts a beautiful garden patio with firepits to enjoy the nice weather. You can also reserve one of their private rooms upstairs by calling 814-383-2616.

The popular Hublersburg Inn brunch is served every Sunday from 10AM – 2PM and feature $3 mimosas and custom bloody marys.

One of the things that sets Barrel 21 apart is exclusively using AV Farms for their all beef hot dogs, burgers and steaks. They say you can taste the difference after raising healthy cows their way. According to their website A. V. Farms is the latest iteration of the farming tradition that spans four generations of the Kunes family history.

From the apple orchard and Hereford cattle our family began with in the 1930s, to the herd of more than 200 cattle we have cultivated today,…our cows are raised with the highest standards of care in mind. This means that the cattle are left to roam our pastures freely. They are fed the spent grain from our Brewery at Otto’s and hay that we have grown and harvested directly from our own fields. Our cows are antibiotic-free and never treated with growth hormones. We know exactly what goes into our beef because we’ve cared for everything from the cattle to their food sources.

I asked about the brunch at Barrel 21 in the private Facebook group ‘Foodies of State College’ and reviews are Steller.

Michelle…Yummy!!! Definitely give it a try!!! Michael…Very good….can get busy and I’m sure Mother’s Day will be even busier! Olivia…Amazing Chad…It’s the best pretty much anywhere to be had

Brunch will be served at Barrel 21 from 10AM – 2PM this Sunday. They’re offering a vast menu including

Bacon

Sausage

Home Fries

Asparagus & Swiss Scramble

Ham & Smoked Gouda Scramble

Fruity Pebbles French Toast

Penne Pesto Primavera

Turkey Medallions with Cranberry Cream & Sweet Potatoes

Beef Tenderloin with Bacon-Shallot Demi Glace

Roasted Pepper & Balsamic Bisque

Mixed Greens

Mediterranean Pasta Salad Fruit Display

Greek Yogurt & Berry Parfaits Assorted Pastries

Assorted Desserts

