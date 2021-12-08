Just in case you wanted to get “The Jerry Valeri Show” a gift…LOOK NO FURTHER! A few years back, KFC took Christmas Yule logs to another level when they introduced a fire log that smells like their FRIED CHICKEN as it burns. It’s called the “11 Herbs & Spices Firelog.” It’s probably the WORST gift you could give to someone who works at KFC, but apparently they’ve been popular among fans, because they’re bringing them back again. They’re available exclusively at Walmart.com for $15.88.

The box includes the usual warnings for a flammable item, but it also says, quote, “NOT ACTUALLY FRIED CHICKEN” in big, red letters. Just in case you somehow thought that might be included.