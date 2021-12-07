The International Space Station had to duck out of the way of some space junk that was coming right for it. The station was forced to ‘swerve’ about 300 yards to avoid what the Russians say was part of an old American rocket from the 90s. A couple of weeks ago, Russia blew up an old satellite to test a terrifying new missile system that sent space junk flying everywhere. Who knew flying through space had something in common with driving on the highway? Always look out for space junk…and deer.