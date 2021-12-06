Over the past two years, Zoom has become a crucial part of our pandemic lives by hosting digital gatherings for work, family, and friends. But now, it’s starting to act UNCOOL. Zoom just launched a feature called “Attendance Status.” It’s a tool that will easily allow the hosts and co-hosts to see whether people have accepted or declined their meeting invite and to see whether or not they have joined.

That sounds helpful for hosts who are organizing a big meeting…but it’s also a SNITCH for anyone who likes to sneak in late, undetected. You also won’t be able to use the excuse that you had to update your Zoom, because they’re adding a new automatic update feature for Windows and macOS that ensures everyone is running the latest version.

At least you still get to use a beach background!