If you’re a parent, it may seem like you could hide your kids’ presents INSIDE THE WALLS and you’d still come home to see they’d sawed through the drywall to sneak a peek. So maybe THIS is just admitting defeat:

According to a new survey, the most popular place to hide Christmas gifts is in a bedroom closet…the first place kids look is in a bedroom closet…and the place where gifts are most commonly found is, yep, a bedroom closet. The second most-popular hiding spot is a spare room, followed by a coat closet, under the bed, the trunk of the car, a spare drawer or cabinet, the basement, the garage, and the attic. Some tougher spots for them to investigate include: Another person’s house, “outside,” whatever that means, a shed, and a storage unit.

50% of people say they’ve had gifts they hid get found, while 50% claim they’ve been SUCCESSFUL at hiding gifts. Or maybe, they just haven’t found out that their hiding spot has been breached.