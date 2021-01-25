Seeing an image of Jesus or the Virgin Mary in a water stain or on a grilled cheese is cool not as cool as this!

A geologist named Mike Bowers from California recently found a volcanic rock in Soledade, Brazil. And when he opened it up, he immediately noticed that the pattern inside looked EXACTLY like Cookie Monster. The quartz crystals are a deep blue color, and the rock has a hole just where the mouth would be . . . and two white circles on top with holes that look just like eyes. I mean, this thing is a perfect match for Cookie Monster.

The geologist says he’s gotten offers of at least $10,000 for the rock so far.

I say keep looking until you find the complete set with Big Bird, Bert, AND Ernie!