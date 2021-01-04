So we’ve known for a while that Harry Styles is one of the stars of upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling directed by Olivia Wilde. We ALSO know that just a few weeks ago, word broke that she and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis split after a nearly-10 year engagement….

Well, you can do the math.

Yes, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are now reportedly DATING, and have been for a few weeks! The pair were recently seen holding hands at a wedding in Montecito, as shown in the snippet down below. According to a source, they’ve been dating for a few weeks now and are pretty happy!

Video of Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito pic.twitter.com/4XqVVB96Zn — DON'T WORRY DARLING SPOILERS (@DWDspoilers) January 4, 2021

We see you Olivia! Go ‘head girl!

seeing those pics of olivia wilde and harry styles like pic.twitter.com/keQm3pPqbF — elliot 🪐 (@punkandroid) January 4, 2021

Source: PEOPLE.com