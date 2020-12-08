Well it looks like 2020 just threw us another bone in time for Christmas season!

Over the weekend, sweethearts Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello released their rendition of the classic holiday song “The Christmas Song” in a video featuring intimate, never-before-seen footage.

After Mendes recently dropped his unexpected collaboration of “Monster” with Justin Bieber, this is the second surprise we’ve gotten within just one month! He’s basically the secret Santa we didn’t know we needed.

Check out the lovebirds’ sweet duet down below! But a warning: It’s so cute it almost hurts.

Enjoy!