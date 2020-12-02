Looking for a reason to get your husband to shave that scraggly quarantine beard? McDonald’s has got your back, ladies! You can now cut that thing off for three dollars’ worth of delicious McMeat. McDonald’s is holding a new contest where they’re going to give free McRib sandwiches to the first 10,000 men who post a selfie of their clean-shaven face on Twitter. The deadline is today, so you’d better shave and post ASAP.

If you’d rather just pay for a McRib (like a sucker), it’s scheduled to go on sale at pretty much every McDonald’s nationwide.