If you thought you were getting more than your full serving of Mariah Carey every Christmas season, you ain’t seen nothing yet!

The Christmas Queen is coming back with a vengeance this year with “Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special!”

The special will center around a crisis in the North Pole that requires the expertise of none other than Mariah in all of her glittery glory to come save Christmas. Annnnnnd cue the music! We’ll be hearing a slew of new holiday songs to be released in its accompanying soundtrack album, including a music video for her new single “Oh Santa!”

She’ll also be joined by celebrities like Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and her twins Moroccan and Monroe!

The special premieres Friday Dec 4. on Apple TV+.

Check out the preview down below!