COYOTE PETERSON is an American Treasure. He’s a wildlife educator, animal advocate, and most importantly…the dude on YouTube that gets stung by the craziest insects you’ve NEVER heard of. Sure, it LOOKS like the worst job on the planet, but Coyote reportedly makes $300,000 a MONTH in YouTube ads. For some reason that seems to lessen the sting quite a bit. Enjoy this crazy son of a gun.

Here’s the video of the Tarantula Hawk that Jerry talked about this morning on the Jerry Valeri Show.