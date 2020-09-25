BARGAIN ALERT: GRASS STAINED JEANS ONLY $1,200September 25, 2020 in djpost
Gucci is selling jeans with grass stains on them, and they cost 12-hundred bucks! They’ve also got stained overalls for 14-hundred dollars that rich posers can wear to look like they’ve actually worked a day in their life. They’re not even real grass stains either – Gucci says the organic cotton jeans are treated for a ‘stained-like, distressed effect’. They go nicely with Gucci’s new wool sweater that looks like it’s been eaten by moths. That thing costs $577!
