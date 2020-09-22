Hey parents…meet the toy most likely to have you waking up in a cold sweat to go stand outside of Target at 2 AM on December 22nd. It’s “Squeakee the Balloon Dog” and The Toy Insider has him listed as the HOT TOY for 2020! You have three choices:

Buy it now just in case your kid NEEDS it this year! Buy 10 of them now and gouge parents close to Christmas almost cementing the fact that you will eventually go to Hell. Just ignore this entirely and have a panic attack in December

…Option 3 it is! Merry Christmas!