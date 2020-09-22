Hey parents…meet the toy most likely to have you waking up in a cold sweat to go stand outside of Target at 2 AM on December 22nd. It’s “Squeakee the Balloon Dog” and The Toy Insider has him listed as the HOT TOY for 2020! You have three choices:
- Buy it now just in case your kid NEEDS it this year!
- Buy 10 of them now and gouge parents close to Christmas almost cementing the fact that you will eventually go to Hell.
- Just ignore this entirely and have a panic attack in December
…Option 3 it is! Merry Christmas!
About The Author: Jerry
