Soda fans rejoice! The threat of being in a caffeinated stupor as you inch closer to your bedtime is no longer a threat with the latest “relaxation beverage”!

Pepsi just announced a new product called DriftWell, which is a relaxation drink that’s supposed to help you de-stress and go to sleep. Basically, it’s non-carbonated water in a can with a little bit of blackberry and lavender and some vitamins.