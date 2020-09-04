One of my favorite F words… Free 🙂 🙂 🙂

Actually this is quite timely for myself since I just started my free 30 Days of Netflix yesterday. Then today I saw that this is an actual promotion to watch content for FREE on Netflix as a non-subscriber.

So unfortunately I still had to sign up and create an account, but I was still able to watch some great content last night.

So what CAN you watch?

“Bird Box”

“Murder Mystery”

“Stranger Things”

“Grace & Frankie”

If you don’t wish to pay for the subscription after 30 days, just make sure to cancel your account so you don’t get charged! Also, you can only take advantage of the free stuff on a PC computer or your Android device. So no TV. Bummer.

Check out the FREE STUFF by CLICKING HERE.

What will you watch first? Comment below!!