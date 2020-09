I cannot wait untilĀ Finneas has the same household name as his sister Billie Eilish does.

The amount of talent in their family is unbelievable! Even Though Finneas is a huge part of of helping Billie with her music, he has his own work that is just as incredible. Check out his latest songĀ What They’ll Say About Us

His sister Billie even shared the song on her Instagram stores…

Listen to the song and tell me that he shouldn’t be the next household name!