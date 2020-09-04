He may be gone physically, but his memory will live on forever.

Actor Chadwick Boseman unfortunately passed away on August 28th after privately battling colon cancer.

His passing came as a shock to everyone. However, it did not take long for folks to start honoring his memory through Chadwick’s work.

AMC Theaters will be re-releasing the movie 42, which Boseman portrays the legendary Jackie Robinson.

The movie will be playing in 300 theaters starting September 3rd. Tickets are $5.

Also on the way is the movie Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which will drop on Netflix. This is Chadwick’s final role. The movie is based off August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize winning play.

Photo Courtesy: PrPhotos