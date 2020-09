When I was a kid, I was fascinated by the royals… especially Princess Diana. I had a picture book about her life and even had the Beanie Baby inspired by her!

Over the years my fascination has lessened… until recently! Broadway announced that Diana would become a musical to start at the end of March. But because of the pandemic, the show has been put on hold until May, 2021.

In the meantime, Netflix announced that they will be picking up the Broadway production for streaming!