How is it that so much talent can be in one music video? Well IT HAPPENED.

Alicia Keys has been dropping new music to tease all of us before her new album comes out. First, we were given her song Underdog, then Show Me Love with Miguel, and NOW we have a new music video for her collaboration with Khalid, So Done. Check it out:

Alicia’s upcoming album, Alicia, is supposed to drop some time this year. What’s been your favorite Alicia Keys songs so far? Comment below!

More Info on this story >>> https://bit.ly/347Vdp6