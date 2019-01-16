You’ll Spend 22 Years of Your Life Staring at Screens

Here’s a pretty incredible stat for 2019. If you don’t count the time you’re asleep, the average American today spends almost HALF of their life staring at screens.

A recent survey found we now spend 42% of our waking hours staring at a screen of some kind . . . or an average of 6 hours and 43 minutes a day.

If you live to the average life expectancy of 78, that means you’ll spend the equivalent of 7,956 days staring at a screen . . . or just under 22 YEARS of your life.

Three out of four people in the survey said they know they spend too much time staring at screens. But it’s not stopping us.

We even take breaks from one screen just to stare at another one. 53% of people in the survey said they take breaks from their computer just to scroll through their phone.

TVs are still the most common type of screen we stare at, followed by phones and laptops.

(StudyFinds)