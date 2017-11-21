You will need a reservation to sit on Santa’s lap this year at Macy’s

Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, you will need a reservation to sit on Santa’s lap this holiday season at Macy’s flagship store in New York City.

The department store announced that starting this year, entrance into the iconic Santaland exhibit on the 8th floor of Macy’s Herald Square location in midtown Manhattan “is by reservation only.”

“Santa’s a popular guy, so the wait times to meet him have been quite long in previous years, especially on our busiest days,” Macy’s said in a statement posted to its website. “The new reservation system is designed to minimize this by scheduling visitors to join the line at a time of your choice, allowing for the best possible holiday experience.”

St. Nick started taking appointments Monday through Macy’s website, which states that the no-cost reservations can be cancelled and re-booked at any time. Time slots to meet with Santa, however, are subject to availability. Admission into Santaland is free, but Macy’s does sell professional photo packages with Santa, which start at $20.99.