You Can Use Milk to Help Heal a Sunburn?

A lot of people get sunburns this time of year. It’s not super-hot yet, so you don’t think you need sunblock. But you DO. So remember to put some on whenever you’re outside.

Now here’s a trick that can help if you DO get a sunburn . . .

You probably know aloe helps your skin heal. But if you don’t have any, there’s something else in your fridge that can help too.

A cold compress using MILK instead of water can take some of the pain away and speed up the healing process.

It helps cool your skin down. The vitamin A and vitamin D help you heal. And the lactic acid acts like an exfoliant and gets rid of all the dead skin.

Just lightly soak a washcloth in milk and put it directly on your skin. Or you can use yogurt and spread it on like lotion.

It might not completely take the pain away. So if you’re still hurting, your best bet is a regular old painkiller, like Advil or Tylenol.

