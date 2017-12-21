World’s largest Christmas stocking unveiled

Missouri’s Sedalia Democrat reports that Sedalia’s entry for the World’s Largest Christmas Stocking in Guinness World Records was officially measured Tuesday afternoon at the Mathewson Exhibition Center, then unveiled for the public to view Tuesday night.

Up until this week, the record was held by Carrara, Tuscany, Italy since 2011, with a 168-foot, 5.65-inch long and 70-foot, 11.57-inch wide stocking.

Sedalia’s is a 177-foot, 10.75-inch long and 72-foot, 8 7/16-inch wide stocking: almost 10 feet longer than Italy’s. If it was even a few inches longer, it wouldn’t have fit on the Mathewson floor. It weighs 820 pounds.

The event was attended by about 200 people including about two dozen kids who helped unroll the stupendous stocking.

Work on the Brobdingnagian sock started at the beginning of October thanks to members of the ladies’ sewing group at First Christian Church.

Pettis County Surveyor Kerry Turpin measured the stocking with Mayor Stephen Galliher and Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond serving as witnesses. The next step is submitting the documentation, photos and video to Guinness. Verification should take about 12 weeks, at which point Sedalia will be officially entered into the Guinness World Records.

KMBC has video of the stocking on YouTube.