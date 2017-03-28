Woman jailed for eight weeks for playing Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” on repeat

Should liking Ed Sheeran too much be a crime? A woman in the U.K. has been jailed after playing Ed’s #1 hit “Shape of You” on repeat at top volume.

According to ITV, Sonia Bryce landed in court after driving her neighbors crazy by playing the tune on a loop for a half hour.

It apparently wasn’t the first time Bryce had caused problems in her neighborhood either. Her landlords had previously secured a court order barring her from creating a nuisance, but she repeatedly breached that court order and landed herself a six-week jail sentence last December.

This time, her landlords demanded she be jailed again, and a judge agreed, saying Bryce caused a “wholly unacceptable level of disturbance.” She was sentenced to eight weeks behind bars.

In her defense, Bryce denied playing the Ed Sheeran tune and insisted she “doesn’t even like” the song. But the court wasn’t buying it.

According to the Walsall Advertiser, Bryce, a mother of three, begged the judge not to take her away from her kids. But the judge replied, “You must learn that you should behave as a reasonable and responsible adult, and not make life for your neighbors the misery that you have.”

The judge added, “You have displayed nothing but violent animosity towards your neighbor, and I am quite convinced that you do not care…you do not behave like a civilized person.”