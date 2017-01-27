Williams Sisters to Face Off in Australian Open Final

It’s been 16 years since they first met in their first major final, and now the Williams sisters will match up in the land down under.

No. 2 Serena Williams beat Croatia’s Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in straight sets 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the Australian Open final. Her sister Venus advanced after defeating American Coco Vanderweghe in the semifinal round. The final score in that match was 6-7, 6-2, 6-3.

Saturday’s final will be the 29th Grand Slam final for 35-year-old Serena. She will battle it out against her sister, trying to win her 23rd Grand Slam title. With a victory from that match, Serena would surpass Steffi Graf’s record for the most Women’s Singles titles in the Open Era. Williams tied Graf with her 22nd Grand Slam win last year in the Wimbledon final against Angelique Kerber.

Serena last faced her sister Venus, 36, in a thrilling quarterfinal match at the 2015 US Open. This is will mark their ninth Grand Slam Championship opposing each other.

