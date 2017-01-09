LISTEN

Will Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Feature Horses?

Will Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Feature Horses?
No Response Permalink

Will Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Feature Horses?

Lady Gaga is performing at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show and while she’s known for her over-the-top stage productions, would she actually attempt to include live animals as part of the production?

Gaga recently posted a photo of herself riding her horse with the caption, “Halftime warm up Giddy-up.” She added the hashtags “#Joanne” — the name of her current album — and “#SuperBowl.”

Since some of the songs on Joanne have a decidedly country feel, especially the single “Million Reasons,” is this photo a hint that Gaga is going full cowgirl for the production? She’s capable of pretty much anything, and if Katy Perry can enter the stadium riding a massive lion puppet, why couldn’t Gaga make her entrance on a real, live horse?

The Super Bowl takes place February 5 in Houston.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com

About the author

DaveKurtain DaveKurtain More posts by this author
Permalink

Recent Posts

Leave a comment

POST COMMENT