What should you do with your Christmas tree after the holidays? Recycle!

The Christmas carols are off the air and the decorations are back in the attic, unless you’re one of those people who wait until Groundhog Day to do it. But what should you do with that dying tree in your living room?

Environmentalists don’t want your Christmas tree to ever meet the curb. Instead, you can put that tree to good use, by recycling it.

“What we always recommend to people is that they recycle it somehow, and there’s a number of different options,” Bert Cregg, an associate professor at Michigan State University, told the New York Times.

In New York City, one such option is to turn the tree into mulch that can then be used in public parks.

The tree that once stood above your family gifts could also be used to support sand dunes at beaches. This tactic came in handy on the eroded beaches of New York and New Jersey after Hurricane Sandy.

In Kentucky, the recycled Christmas trees can be dropped to the bottom of lakes to create artificial environments for fish. Likewise, the trees can be used as mock habitats for birds.

Although the season of giving is over, environmentalists hope you’ll give back to the Earth by not taking your Christmas trees to the landfill.