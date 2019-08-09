What a 2019 ‘Home Alone’ Would Look Like, According to Macaulay Culkin

This week, Disney announced its plans to offer a streaming service, Disney + that you could pair with Hulu and ESPN + for a cool $12.99/month. But what’s really got people talking is Disney’s big plans to make another set of reboots adapted from beloved family movies, including Night at the Museum, Cheaper by the Dozen, and the 1990 classic Christmas movie, Home Alone.

The rebooted Home Alone movie is being made for a “new generation”, and as you could probably expect, Twitter had a lot to say about it. But perhaps the most hilarious reaction of all is from the star or the original Home Alone, Macaulay Culkin, and it’s perfect.

This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like. pic.twitter.com/sGj86933LA — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 7, 2019

Basically the rest of the internet is not here for it. Here’s what other Twitter users had to say:

Disney wants to reboot #HomeAlone Nobody wants this. Want proof? There are 4 sequels to Home Alone that nobody cares about.

The first movie was perfect. No reboot or sequel will ever recapture the magic that was the orginal. pic.twitter.com/tvJMTiUJSl — sean brett (@BaconKnight) August 7, 2019

What do you think? Should Disney let a classic remain a classic, or do you think it’s time for an update?

Here’s a throwback to this gem of a commercial from last year. Probably the only reboot we need.