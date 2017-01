WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11….DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS

Early on this Wednesday morning, a list of delays for The Printers.com! Drive carefully!

Wed, January 11, 2017

Altoona Area School District – 2 Hour Delay

(Updated: 01/11 – 6:21 am)

Bald Eagle Area School District – Closed

(Updated: 01/11 – 8:25 am)

Bedford Area School District – 2 Hour Delay

(Updated: 01/11 – 7:27 am)

Bellefonte Area School District – Closed

(Updated: 01/11 – 8:13 am)

Bellwood-Antis School District – 2 Hour Delay

(Updated: 01/11 – 6:11 am)

Bishop Guilfoyle High School – 2 Hour Delay

(Updated: 01/11 – 6:34 am)

Cameron County School District – 2 Hour Delay

(Updated: 01/11 – 6:13 am)

Central Fulton Schools – Closed

(Updated: 01/11 – 9:09 am)

Chestnut Ridge School District – 2 Hour Delay

(Updated: 01/11 – 6:26 am)

Clearfield County Career and Technology Center – Closed

(Updated: 01/11 – 9:04 am)

CPI- CLOSED

Curwensville Area School District – Closed

(Updated: 01/11 – 9:01 am)

DuBois Area School District – 2 Hour Delay

(Updated: 01/11 – 5:58 am)

Forbes Road School District – Closed

(Updated: 01/11 – 8:57 am)

Forest Area School District – 2 Hour Delay

(Updated: 01/11 – 6:27 am)

Galeton Area School District – 2 Hour Delay

(Updated: 01/11 – 6:31 am)

Grace Lutheran Preschool and Kindergarten – 2 Hour Delay

(Updated: 01/11 – 6:49 am)

Grace Prep School – Closed

(Updated: 01/11 – 9:00 am)

Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center – 2 Hour Delay

(Updated: 01/11 – 6:22 am)

Hollidaysburg Area School District – 2 Hour Delay

(Updated: 01/11 – 6:33 am)

Huntingdon Area School District – Closed

(Updated: 01/11 – 8:52 am)

Jefferson County-DuBois AVTS – 2 Hour Delay

(Updated: 01/11 – 6:18 am)

Jersey Shore Area School District – 2 Hour Delay

(Updated: 01/11 – 6:31 am)

Johnsonburg Area School District – 2 Hour Delay

(Updated: 01/11 – 6:23 am)

Keystone Central School District – 3 Hour delay

(Updated: 01/11 – 5:55 am)

Loyalsock – Closed

(Updated: 01/11 – 8:45 am)

Moshannon Valley School District – Closed

(Updated: 01/11 – 9:03 am)

Mount Union Area School District – Closed

(Updated: 01/11 – 8:56 am)

Our Lady of Victory Catholic School in State College – Closed

(Updated: 01/11 – 8:20 am)

Penns Valley Area Schools – Closed

(Updated: 01/11 – 8:18 am)

Penn College of Technology in Williamsport – 2 Hour Delay

(Updated: 01/11 – 6:32 am)

Penn Mont Academy – 2 Hour Delay

(Updated: 01/11 – 8:04 am)

Ridgway Area School District – 2 Hour Delay

(Updated: 01/11 – 6:22 am)

Saint Joseph Catholic Academy – Closed

(Updated: 01/11 – 8:25 am)

Southern Huntingdon County School District – 2 Hour Delay

(Updated: 01/11 – 6:16 am)

South Hills School in Altoona – 2 Hour Delay

(Updated: 01/11 – 6:26 am)

South Hills School in State College – Closed

(Updated: 01/11 – 9:08 am)

South Williamsport Area Schools – Closed

(Updated: 01/11 – 9:02 am)

Spring Cove School District – 2 Hour Delay

(Updated: 01/11 – 6:22 am)

St. Marys Area School District – 2 Hour Delay

(Updated: 01/11 – 6:12 am)

State College Area School District – Closed

(Updated: 01/11 – 8:19 am)

State College Friends School – 2 Hour Delay

(Updated: 01/11 – 8:51 am)

State College Meals-on-Wheels – Closed

(Updated: 01/11 – 9:01 am)

Tyrone Area School District – 2 Hour Delay

(Updated: 01/11 – 6:10 am)

West Branch Area – Closed

(Updated: 01/11 – 8:50 am)

Williamsburg Community Schools – 2 Hour Delay

(Updated: 01/11 – 6:30 am)

Williamsport Area School District – Closed

(Updated: 01/11 – 9:03 am)

Young Scholars of Central PA Charter School – Closed

(Updated: 01/11 – 8:45 am)