Wanted: Red or a White? Get ready for Bon Jovi wine

Jon Bon Jovi is going from a “Bed of Roses” to bottles of rosé — he’s launching his own wine label.

Jon is teaming up with French winemaker Gérard Bertrand to start a premium rosé wine label called Diving Into Hampton Water. The idea came from Jon’s son, Jesse Bongiovi, after father and son spent time in New York’s ritzy Hamptons guzzling rosé. Initially, Jon nicknamed the wine “pink juice,” but then Jesse and a pal came up with a better name: “Hampton Water.”

Jon and Jesse then decided to launch their own label and started designing bottles. They were introduced to Bertrand, and three decided to go into business together.

Jon says in a statement, “Creating this wine with Gérard was just as creative as collaborating with another songwriter, Gérard uses his talents and wine knowledge just like a gifted musician. And working with my son on this has been an amazing experience.”

The wine will arrive this spring and will retail for $25 per bottle. The wine is described as “fresh and lively…with distinctive minerality,” and is a blend of three different French grape varietals.

