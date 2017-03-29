US women’s hockey team plans to boycott world championship

The U.S. women’s national hockey team is planning to boycott the upcoming International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women’s World Championship if they can’t strike a deal with USA Hockey.

Negotiations between both sides overnight failed to resolve the dispute.

Players say they’re getting unequal treatment and they’re fighting for the future of the sport. They say it’s not as much about them and what they’re going to make playing for USA Hockey as it is about growing the women’s game and adding funding to the women’s national development team.

Team USA is scheduled to face off against Canada on Friday to kick off the world championship in Plymouth, Michigan.