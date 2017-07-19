Tours by Bruno Mars, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber among top-grossing of 2017 so far

Now that we’ve reached the mid-point of the year, Pollstar has counted up the money and listed the artists who pulled in the most on the road worldwide so far in 2017. Among the artists in the top 10: Bruno Mars, Adele, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber.

Justin’s Purpose stadium tour, which hasn’t even hit North America yet, came in at #3, grossing just over $93 million dollars. Adele’s 25 World tour, the last few dates of which she had to cancel due to voice problems, brought in $59 million, good enough for #7. Ed Sheeran’s Divide tour was #8 on the list, earning just over $57 million bucks. Bruno came in at #10: his 24K Magic tour took in just under $53 million.

Reunited rockers Guns N’ Roses topped Pollstar’s chart, grossing $151.5 million on their highly-anticipated Not In This Lifetime tour. Rock legends U2 were second on the list, taking in just over $118 million with their tour marking the 30th anniversary of their biggest album, The Joshua Tree.

The list of the top-grossing tours in North America for 2017 so far is very different: there, U2 tops the chart, and the top 10 includes Garth Brooks, Bon Jovi, The Weeknd, the Grateful Dead spinoff band Dead & Company, and the joint tour from married country superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Overall, the top 50 worldwide tours grossed a total of $1.97 billion, just shy of last year’s record $1.98 billion. The actual number of tickets sold, though, increased, due to a small drop in the average ticket price, which now stands at $84.40.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com