Tom Hanks to star in Mr. Rogers biopic

It’s a marriage made in the Neighborhood of Make-Believe. Tom Hanks is set to play the late children’s TV icon, Fred Rogers, in an upcoming biopic, You Are My Friend.

Tristar Pictures announced Monday that it had acquired the rights to the film, named after a popular song from the PBS series Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood, with Hanks attached to star.

The movie is based on real-life friendship between Rogers and journalist Tom Junod, described by the studio as “a cynical journalist begrudgingly accepts an assignment to write a profile piece on the beloved icon and finds his perspective on life transformed.”

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, which featured Rogers interacting with characters from his fictional neighborhood, and with hand puppets inhabiting the Neighborhood of Make-Believe, ran from 1968 to 2000. Rogers died in 2003 at 74.

Filming is set to begin in the fall. A release date has not been set.

